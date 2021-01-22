Odisha's Ganjam plans 503 mushroom farms

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to augment income of the rural populace, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has decided to set up 503 mushroom farms across Ganjam. Women under various self-help groups will be engaged in the project and each SHG paid an assistance of Rs 1 lakh besides being imparted requisite training.

DRDA project director Shinde Dattatreya Bhausaheb said the initiative is meant to make families self reliant in villages.

Since 80 per cent of the district’s population depends on agriculture, availability of paddy straw, the main raw material for mushroom farming, is abundant in the villages.

DRDA will execute the project in association with Odisha Livelihood Mission and has planned to engage the SHGs in mushroom cultivation.

Since mushroom can be grown for 10 months in a year, its farming has the potential to make people self-employed.

Shinde said the women SHGs will manage the mushroom farms and each group will be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

The SHGs will have to bear only 40 per cent of the cost and technical training to their members will be imparted by Horticulture department.