Over 27,000 people turn up as Puri's Jagannath temple drops COVID negative report requirement

PURI: The Sri Jagannath temple opened its doors for devotees on Thursday without the precondition of mandatory production of Covid-19 negative report for entry into the 12th-century shrine.

The temple gates opened at 5 am and servitors began the daily rituals of the Trinity with Mangal Arati, Mailam, Tadap Laagi and Abakash followed by Suryapuja, Rosohoma, Vesha before offering Gopal Bhog to the deities.

Hundreds of devotees entered Srimandir in queue through nine rows by observing all the safety protocols and had darshan of the Trinity.

As per arrangements, locals were first allowed inside the temple with their ID proof for one hour from 6 am to 7 am. Thereafter, devotees from outside Puri had darshan of the Trinity in three sessions, from 7.30 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 12 pm and 4.30 pm till closure of the temple gates. Close to 27,000 devotees turned up on the day. The collection at the hundi went past Rs 2 lakh.

The district and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had made elaborate arrangements anticipating a huge turnout.

Barricades were raised from Municipal Market Chowk to Lions Gate with sun shed canopies over the barricades. Free shoe and mobile stands as well as drinking water provisions were put in place.

Simhadwar, the temple’s entrance, was decked up with flowers while the area in front of it was decorated with rangolis.

After sanitising their hands and thermal screening, devotees entered the temple gate with chants of chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Haribol’.

They were asked not to touch anything inside the temple complex and exit through the North Gate.

As many as 26 platoons of police force were deployed to operate in two shifts to ensure smooth entry of devotees into the temple.

Earlier, chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and DIG Asish Singh had visited the temple and decided to extend the barricades and sun sheds. They also formulated a standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees.

