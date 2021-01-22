STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parikhya Darpan to prepare Class X students for HSC exams in Odisha

The annual matriculation examinations will begin on May 3 and conclude on May 15.

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the HSC examinations, the State government has decided to distribute ‘Parikhya Darpan’, a book of multiple-choice questions and answers, free of cost among the Class X students.

‘Parikhya Darpan’ contains a set of 100 questions, including 50 to 60 multiple choice questions and 20 long questions, for each subject. Announcing the decision, Minister of State for School and Mass Education (SME) Samir Ranjan Das told media persons that about 6.2 lakh students will benefit from the decision. 

The 700-page book will be printed after determining the exact number of students, he said and added that the department has asked the district education officers to provide a detailed list of Class X students in all government and private schools in their respective districts by January 22.

In a letter to the Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) Bhupendra Singh Poonia, principal secretary in the SME department Satyabrata Sahu said that OSEPA will bear the cost of paper and printing of the books. 

The manuscript of the book was prepared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, he said and added that the Text Book Printing Press at Bhubaneswar under the School and Mass Education department will print the books.

Sources said that the SME department had decided to distribute ‘Parikhya Darpan’ among the students after the reopening of schools on January 8. 

However, realising that the students will not give emphasis to classroom teaching and will instead concentrate more on practicing the questions in Parikhya Darpan, the test paper distribution was delayed. The annual matriculation examinations will begin on May 3 and conclude on May 15.

Parikhya Darpan Odisha government
