Workers in Odisha pin hope on Orient Paper Mill revival plan

JHARSUGUDA: In a welcome development, the State government has initiated the process to revive the defunct Orient Paper Mill (OPM) at Brajrajnagar here.

The move has brought a fresh hope for thousands of workers whose livelihood is at stake after being rendered jobless due to closure of the plant.

On Monday, a high-level meeting was convened at Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of Industry and MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma to discuss the process for renovation of the mill.

Participating in the meeting, senior officials of Forest and Environment, Home and Urban Development, Revenue and Disaster Management, Finance, Water Resources, Labour and Energy departments besides IDCO and IPICOL had a detailed discussion on the issue.

The oldest factory of the State, OPM was established at Brajrajnagar by Birla Group in 1939. However, the mill had to shut shop in 1999 rendering over 3,000 workers jobless.

While the workers are now leading a miserable life without any salary or dues, the company has reportedly disconnected electricity and water supply connections in their colony.

Besides, the machines and equipment of the mill have become damaged and are not fit for use. Sources said it was decided to shift some of the big machines to a plant at Amlai in Madhya Pradesh. However, it could not materialise due to opposition from workers and political parties.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari urged the State government to withdraw the lease of OPM given to Birla Group if it failed to reopen the factory.

“Orient Paper Mill has been closed for more than two decades and Birla Group is squatting over 1,000 acre of land given on lease at a cheap price. The government should take back the lease and invite other industrialists to open another factory or industry that could provide livelihood to the people of the region,” he said.

Pujari claimed that he has taken up the matter with both the Central and State governments.

“Due to the ideal location, rail connectivity, water and power supply, and availability of raw materials including coal, many industrialists would gladly take over the mill premises and open an industrial unit to provide jobs to locals,” he added.

Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty also demanded action against OPM management for not showing intent to open the mill. Besides, the government should attach its property and cancel the lease of the land allotted for construction of the mill and its township, he added.

