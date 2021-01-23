STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Don’t create hurdles in filling up vacant seats left after OJEE counselling: Orissa High Court

The Court directed for admission of students on the basis of entry-level qualification and eligibility criteria prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to fix the modalities for admission of students against vacant seats in private engineering colleges after completion of OJEE counselling.

The Court directed for admission of students on the basis of entry-level qualification and eligibility criteria prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA) had moved the High Court after the government declined to extend the benefits of a circular issued by AICTE on August 19, 2020 for admission into BTech courses.

Keeping in view of the scenario arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the AICTE had allowed PGDM / MBA institutions to select candidates on the basis of merit in the qualifying undergraduate examination to fill up vacant seats. However, the government in an order on January 7, 2021 had turned down OPECA’s plea saying, “In this connection, it is submitted that, the AICTE circular relates only to PGDM/MBA institutions only. No views of AICTE have been received regarding extension of such benefits to engineering courses”.

Acting on OPECA’s petition on Thursday, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “On going through the records and considering the submission made by counsel for the parties, this Court is of the opinion that, the order dated 07.01.2021 passed by the Deputy Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department is an error apparent on the face of it”.The bench also said, “In view of the above, this Court sets aside the order passed by the government on January 7, 2021 and directs the State authorities not to create any unnecessary obstacle/hurdle in allowing the petitioner’s institution to take admission of the students in BTech (Engineering) course for the current academic session 2020-2021”.

The Court’s direction came after it was submitted before it that AICTE had already in an order on January 6, 2021 clarified that, “In such view of the matter, there is no need of issuing any general circular extending benefits, at par with the circular dated 19.08.2020, in respect of BTech engineering stream. Considering the extraordinary situation prevailing all over the country due to the pandemic and varying field situation in different states, the State government may take suitable decision with regard to modalities of admission into engineering courses including prescribing for any extended time limit for such admission for the academic session 2020-2021”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp