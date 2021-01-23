Don’t create hurdles in filling up vacant seats left after OJEE counselling: Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to fix the modalities for admission of students against vacant seats in private engineering colleges after completion of OJEE counselling.

The Court directed for admission of students on the basis of entry-level qualification and eligibility criteria prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA) had moved the High Court after the government declined to extend the benefits of a circular issued by AICTE on August 19, 2020 for admission into BTech courses.

Keeping in view of the scenario arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the AICTE had allowed PGDM / MBA institutions to select candidates on the basis of merit in the qualifying undergraduate examination to fill up vacant seats. However, the government in an order on January 7, 2021 had turned down OPECA’s plea saying, “In this connection, it is submitted that, the AICTE circular relates only to PGDM/MBA institutions only. No views of AICTE have been received regarding extension of such benefits to engineering courses”.

Acting on OPECA’s petition on Thursday, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “On going through the records and considering the submission made by counsel for the parties, this Court is of the opinion that, the order dated 07.01.2021 passed by the Deputy Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department is an error apparent on the face of it”.The bench also said, “In view of the above, this Court sets aside the order passed by the government on January 7, 2021 and directs the State authorities not to create any unnecessary obstacle/hurdle in allowing the petitioner’s institution to take admission of the students in BTech (Engineering) course for the current academic session 2020-2021”.

The Court’s direction came after it was submitted before it that AICTE had already in an order on January 6, 2021 clarified that, “In such view of the matter, there is no need of issuing any general circular extending benefits, at par with the circular dated 19.08.2020, in respect of BTech engineering stream. Considering the extraordinary situation prevailing all over the country due to the pandemic and varying field situation in different states, the State government may take suitable decision with regard to modalities of admission into engineering courses including prescribing for any extended time limit for such admission for the academic session 2020-2021”.