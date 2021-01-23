STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grand celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary in Cuttack

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar on the occasion. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Netaji museum being decorated at Cuttack on Friday. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The stage is set for a grand celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birthplace Janakinath Bhawan at Odia Bazar here.

The Janakinath Bhawan, which houses the Netaji museum, has been decked up with lights and will be opened for visitors after the recital of ‘Ram Dhun’ at 5 am on Saturday, said curator of the museum JP Das. 

Among other dignitaries, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are scheduled to visit and pay tributes to Netaji at Janakinath Bhawan on Saturday. A ‘jagyna’ will be performed in the room where Netaji took birth, at 12 pm to mark the birth anniversary of the son of the soil. The room is located in gallery no 9 of the museum.

This apart, paintings generated from the Chitrakala Shibira (artists camp) hosted by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi for the last three days will be exhibited on Saturday, said Akademi secretary Gajendra Sahu. The camp was being held at the museum wherein 15 artists from across the State were engaged in canvas paintings depicting Netaji’s life and his valiant fight for freedom of India. 

The Union Ministry of Culture will also host a two-hour cultural programme on Netaji’s life on the premises of Janakinath Bhawan. It has entrusted South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, for the one-and-half hour programme which will commence from 11 am. Around 30 artistes from Maharashtra will present a drama on Netaji’s life, said Director of Cultural Centre (south central zone) Dr Deepak Khirwadkar. Besides, we have invited 30 artistes from Odisha to perform at the event.The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar on the occasion. 

WHAT’S ON SHOW?

Painting exhibition on life and times of Netaji
2-hr cultural event from 11 am
Drama on Netaji’s life

