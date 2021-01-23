STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New medical colleges linked to shortage of doctors in Odisha, says OMSA

At a meeting held as part of OMSA’s consultation drive to understand the problems being encountered by doctors in Malkangiri, Rout said there is a massive shortage of doctors in the district.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

OMSA office bearers observing silence in honour of Covid Warriors who laid down their lives in the fight against Coronavirus at Malkangiri DHH on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The shortage of doctors in the State is worsening every year as the government is utilising their services in the newly-established medical colleges, president of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) Dr Narayan Rout said on Friday.

At a meeting held as part of OMSA’s consultation drive to understand the problems being encountered by doctors in Malkangiri, Rout said there is a massive shortage of doctors in the district. Only 88 doctors against the sanctioned post of 197 are working in Malkangiri.

“Only 3,000 doctors are looking after the healthcare needs of people of the State against the requirement of 8,719. The State government has increased the retirement age of doctors from 62 to 65 but most of the physicians are unable to discharge their duties beyond 62 years. The government should ensure that doctors beyond 62 years of age should look after patient care only instead of holding administrative posts,” the OMSA president said.

He further said any healthcare professional who doesn’t want to serve after 62 years should have the option to take voluntary retirement with all the benefits. Rout also demanded implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) at par with Central Government Health Scheme for all Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre officers after a tenure of 4, 9, 13 and 20 years in service instead of 7, 14 and 21 years.

The Government should come out with a fixed duty hour policy for doctors. The ad hoc doctors should also be regularised through OPSC, he said. Expressing displeasure over non-transfer of doctors to their place of choice even after serving for five years in Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) region as made mandatory by the government, OMSA demanded provision of KBK service, PG initiative and DACP for dentists too.

During the meeting, doctors of Malkangiri demanded provision of 20 per cent Naxal allowance for those working in Maoist-affected areas like that of the police personnel. Among others, OMSA general secretary Biswajit Samal, Malkangiri CDMO Prafulla Kumar Nanda, and doctors of various PHCs and CHCs across the district participated in the meet.
 

