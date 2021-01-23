STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha MLA made to walk 7 km to witness plight of constituents

The villagers spotted the vehicle of the Biju Janata Dal legislator trying to navigate through the crowd at around 11.30 am and apparently did not appreciate her ignoring their cause.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram walking with irate villagers on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram walking with irate villagers on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of angry villagers on Friday made Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram walk more than seven km so that she could see plight of her constituents who are facing major elephant depredation year after year.

The incident took place when villagers from Karanjia wildlife division had blocked National Highway 220 in front of Dudhiani range office to protest delayed and inadequate payment of compensation against damage to property by elephants. 

The villagers spotted the vehicle of the Biju Janata Dal legislator trying to navigate through the crowd at around 11.30 am and apparently did not appreciate her ignoring their cause. The agitators stopped her vehicle and tried to seek an answer from Hembram. Unsatisfied with her response, a large group of women made her walk up to Kadamadak village, about 7 km from the NH to show the damage inflicted by the pachyderms.

Along with the legislator, IIC of Karanjia Sarojini Singh and Dudhiani ranger Saroj Panda also walked with the villagers. Hembram later directed the forest department to drive out the elephants by involving more manpower and provide adequate compensation to the victims. However, Hembram denied being forced to walk. Talking to mediapersons, the legislator said, she listened to the grievances of the villagers and then went with them to the village to meet the affected locals.

According to the villagers, since a month, a herd of 24 elephants from Jharkhand has split into six groups and been entering 18 villages under the range in search of paddy. During their movement, the jumbos have been damaging crop, houses and property. So scared are the villagers that they do not step out of their houses after 5 pm as the herds move into their villages after evening.

Apart from Kadamadak, other impacted villages are Jarali, Biunria, Tato, Chanchabani, Purunapani, Kadambeda, Jhadbeda, Kunjia, Mankuda, Siromanipur, Bichhuli, Pinjua and Gudidiha, all under Dudhiani wildlife range. The villagers complain that forest department has not taken necessary steps to drive out the elephants and demanded compensation calculated on the basis of value of their properties. Contacted Forest Range Officer of Dudhiani said compensation provided to the affected villagers is based on government guidelines. Karanjia IIC Singh said the NH had been blocked for around 35 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp