Odisha MLA made to walk 7 km to witness plight of constituents

BARIPADA: Hundreds of angry villagers on Friday made Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram walk more than seven km so that she could see plight of her constituents who are facing major elephant depredation year after year.

The incident took place when villagers from Karanjia wildlife division had blocked National Highway 220 in front of Dudhiani range office to protest delayed and inadequate payment of compensation against damage to property by elephants.

The villagers spotted the vehicle of the Biju Janata Dal legislator trying to navigate through the crowd at around 11.30 am and apparently did not appreciate her ignoring their cause. The agitators stopped her vehicle and tried to seek an answer from Hembram. Unsatisfied with her response, a large group of women made her walk up to Kadamadak village, about 7 km from the NH to show the damage inflicted by the pachyderms.

Along with the legislator, IIC of Karanjia Sarojini Singh and Dudhiani ranger Saroj Panda also walked with the villagers. Hembram later directed the forest department to drive out the elephants by involving more manpower and provide adequate compensation to the victims. However, Hembram denied being forced to walk. Talking to mediapersons, the legislator said, she listened to the grievances of the villagers and then went with them to the village to meet the affected locals.

According to the villagers, since a month, a herd of 24 elephants from Jharkhand has split into six groups and been entering 18 villages under the range in search of paddy. During their movement, the jumbos have been damaging crop, houses and property. So scared are the villagers that they do not step out of their houses after 5 pm as the herds move into their villages after evening.

Apart from Kadamadak, other impacted villages are Jarali, Biunria, Tato, Chanchabani, Purunapani, Kadambeda, Jhadbeda, Kunjia, Mankuda, Siromanipur, Bichhuli, Pinjua and Gudidiha, all under Dudhiani wildlife range. The villagers complain that forest department has not taken necessary steps to drive out the elephants and demanded compensation calculated on the basis of value of their properties. Contacted Forest Range Officer of Dudhiani said compensation provided to the affected villagers is based on government guidelines. Karanjia IIC Singh said the NH had been blocked for around 35 minutes.