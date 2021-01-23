Scared of villagers, bear climbs tamarind tree in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Spooked by curious villagers, a bear spent hours on a tamarind tree in Aunli under Borrigumma block of Koraput district on Friday. Locals said the adult bear was roaming the village streets during the wee hours.

On seeing a crowd of curious onlookers, the animal climbed the 30 feet high tree. As more people started to gather beneath the tree to catch a glimpse of the bear, the animal did not budge from the tree.

Sources said the bear growled to scare away the people in order to find an escape route but the crowd did not pay any heed. On being informed, forest personnel of Borrigumma and Jeypore rushed to the spot and cordoned the area.

They even vacated some houses near the tree to facilitate safe passage for the bear but in vain. Jeypore ACF S Khuntia said efforts are on to ensure that the bear gets off the tree naturally. “We expect the bear will climb down safely and go to the nearby jungle in the darkness of the night,” he added. Till reports last came in, the bear was still atop the tree with forest personnel guarding the area.

