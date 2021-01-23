Special package for people displaced by lower Suktel

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A special package will be provided to people affected by Lower Suktel Dam project, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chairman Asit Tripathy said here on Friday.

Tripathy, who was in Balangir to assess progress of different development projects, reviewed the Lower Suktel Dam work and said that the government will not overlook interest of villagers.

They will be compensated adequately through one-time settlement to ensure that they willingly vacate their land. “We are working on a settlement plan which will villagers will accept and vacate their land. The rehabilitation package will include compensation for land, home, house building fund, displacement cost and resettlement for the landless,” Tripathy said.

Reiterating the commitment of the State government to complete the project, the WODC chairman informed that the dam will provide water to 51,000 hectare of land instead of the earlier plan to irrigate 25,000 hectare.

Tripathy also reviewed Livelihood Mission projects and schemes for farmers under Agriculture and Horticulture departments. The government is planning to fill all the vacant posts in the district soon, he added.

