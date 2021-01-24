4 held for cold blooded murder of friend in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four persons who allegedly killed their friend for a heated argument were arrested by police in Bangiriposi block of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The murder of Bimal Singh, a native of Sunaposi village, which took place on January 18, was detected on Friday. Police arrested Ramdash Marandi (20), Nunaram Marandi (20), Deepak Nayak (26) and Jagannath Soren (24) in connection with the case.

Baripada SDPO, HH Hariprasad said the accused had teased Bimal over a failed relationship. As Bimal protested, a verbal duel ensued. On January 18, the accused called Bimal to a location near Similipal forest and took him to Thakurani hill where he was bludgeoned to death and his body buried under stones.

It was only after the victim’s father, Ramesh Singh filed a missing report with police on Friday that search started. During investigation, police tracked Ramdash’s mobile phone and arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime with the help of three others.

All the accused have booked under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC and four mobile phones, two motorcycles seized from their possession. A blood-stained stone was found close to Bimal’s decomposed body. The body was sent for postmortem. Hariprasad said Ramdash is accused in another murder.

