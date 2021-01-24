Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches year-long celebrations for Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 125th birth anniversary of India’s brave son and the most charismatic political figure of pre-independence era Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed with much pomp and gaiety on the premises of his birthplace Janakinath Bhawan here at Odia Bazar on Saturday. As the day dawned, ‘Ram Dhun’ was recited in Janakinath Bhawan to mark his birth anniversary after which Netaji birthplace museum was opened at 5 am for spectators.

Paying tributes to Netaji at Janakinath Bhavan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the State government will celebrate his 125th birth anniversary throughout the year with much fanfare. Netaji was born and brought up in Cuttack, Naveen said and added that he learnt his lessons of selfless service and struggle on this soil. Stating that Netaji’s sacrifice and struggle for the motherland cannot be forgotten, the Chief Minister said he gets emotional whenever he visits his birthplace.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar. “Today, with the laying of foundation stone for the Netaji Bus Terminus, the year-long celebrations of 125th anniversary of Netaji has begun. I am sure this bus terminus will achieve international standards,” the Chief Minister said in his keynote address on the special occasion.

The state-of-art bus terminal will help decongest the heritage city and will emerge as a model for others. The terminal to be built on 11,000 square metre area will have 180 bus bays and parking space for 275 cars. With all necessary facilities for the passengers and a sophisticated design, the terminal will add to elegance of the Silver City, he added.

Paying tributes to Netaji, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the brave and patriotic life of Netaji is source of inspiration for all Indians. “Celebrating this day as Parakram Divas is a befitting tribute to Netaji and a just honour for his stellar contribution in the freedom struggle of our nation which will inspire us for centuries”, he added.

An exhibition of canvas paintings prepared by 15 artists belonging to different localities across the State depicting Netaji’s life was organised by Culture department in association with Odisha Lalit Kala Academy. A yajna was also performed inside the Netaji’s birth room located in gallery no. 9 at 12 pm.

Besides, a two-hour cultural programme on Netaji’s life was performed by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Several political leaders, bureaucrats, senior citizens, intellectuals, students and general public visited the museum and paid their tributes to him.

BJP slams govt over shifting of terminal site

Cuttack: The BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the State government for shifting the proposed bus terminal from Gopalpur to Khannagar in the city. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone for the new bus terminal at Khannagar on the day. Addressing a media conference after the event, president of Cuttack district unit of BJP Prakash Behera said the government in 2013 had decided to construction a state-of-the-art bus terminal at Gopalpur on the outskirts of the city.

And, now shifting the site of the proposed bus terminal is nothing but an eyewash ahead of ULB elections, he said. “It was proposed to construct the terminal on 43 acre land identified at Gopalpur. However, only 30 acre exists in the area while the rest 13 acre has vanished. The government officials in connivance with the land mafia have grabbed the land illegally. Shifting the site is meant to protect the land grabbers,” he alleged. The government has not yet clarified the reasons behind the shifting of the proposed site from Gopalpur to Khannagar, where only 10 to 11 acre land is available, he stated.