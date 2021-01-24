STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's E-Hospital information system falls flat

Unless the modalities are finalised and required manpower is recruited, the system can not function,” said an official of the hospital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Even as Odisha government is pushing hard for digitisation of all its programmes for better delivery of services, the much-hyped Odisha e-Hospital Management Information System (OeHMIS) launched three years ago has fallen flat. Under the project, an online database of patients having diagnostic reports, prescription details and advice suggested by different specialists was to be created at government health facilities starting from the medical college and hospitals to Primary Health Centres (PHC) to reduce the paperwork and strengthen monitoring.

As per the mandate, patients visiting the government hospitals were to register online for diagnostics for viewing and downloading their individual electronic health records through a portal or mobile application. 
While Noida-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) was roped in for the project, it was initially piloted at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar in 2018.

Sources said the online registration was initially hampered due to technical glitches in the software. Though the snags were later rectified, the OeHMIS could not function due to lack of required manpower and equipment like computers, scanners and other accessories. “The online registration has been completely stopped in the Capital Hospital for last more than a year. It is difficult for the nurses and doctors to do the data entry in the absence of trained human resources. Unless the modalities are finalised and required manpower is recruited, the system can not function,” said an official of the hospital.

The project was latter introduced in SCB MCH, Acharya Harihar Post-Graduate Institute of Cancer and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) at Cuttack. There is no tangible progress in these health facilities either. When launched in January 2018 as part of the Chief Minister’s 3Ts - teamwork, transparency and technology initiative - to improve efficiency of the governance for delivering public services, the online system was envisaged to promote rational prescription of medicines and ease the process of prescription audit.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the software and the modalities for the project are ready. “The issues related to the project were discussed at a recent meeting. The system will be rolled out across the State soon after the estimate is approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee,” he added.

