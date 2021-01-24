Five arrested for youth’s murder in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Sadar Police on Friday night arrested five persons in connection with the death of one Rabi Pradhan (27) of Dengapadar village here. Rabi was found dead on NH 17 at Mahuri Kalua Chowk on January 19.

His motorcycle was found alongside and initially, it was presumed to be a case of road accident. However, his father Kalicharan Pradhan filed a police complaint alleging murder and on probe, police found that one Tulu Swain from the village along with five others ( including a minor) had murdered Rabi over past enmity. The accused smashed Rabi’s head with a stone and later kept the body and his bike on the road to give the impression of a road mishap. They admitted to the crime during interrogation and were court forwarded on the day.

