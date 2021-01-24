Netaji Museum at Puri reopened for visitors on birth anniversary  

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Janakinath Bose Bhavan, now converted into a museum, was reopened marking the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday.

The paternal house of Netaji is located by Saradadebi road, adjacent to the district judge court complex. It was taken over by State Culture department following heavy public demand in 2019, which preserved the structure and transformed the house into a museum. INTACH has developed the project.

The museum showcases many articles used by Netaji and his family members. “Because of legal hassles and the pandemic, the museum remained closed for public. Visitors are now allowed to enter after strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines,” said Choudhury Arabind Das, district culture officer.

Apart from this, the statue of Netaji at Armstrong Road was decorated with garlands by many officials and institutions. Regular gathering of school students to celebrate the day has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

In another such event, residents observed the 199th birth anniversary of Chandan Hajuri, popularly known as Chakhi Khuntia, the hero of the 1857 uprising, India’s first war of Independence. His descendants, along with eminent citizens, gathered at PKDA office and garlanded his statue. Along with Das, additional district magistrate PK Sahu, Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahu, temple administrators AK Jena and Krushna Chandra Mahapatra were also present.

