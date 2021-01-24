STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government mulls promoting Class I-VIII students

A notification in this regard may come soon owing to uncertainty over physical mode classes for students of Class I to IX in the State. 

Published: 24th January 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:04 AM

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  As the Covid-19 pandemic has ruined a whole academic year, the State government is planning to promote students of elementary schools without holding examinations for 2020-21 session.
Even as schools have reopened from January 8, classes have been restricted to Class X and XII students who are scheduled to appear their Board exams this year. The decision on reopening schools for students of Class I to IX has not been finalised yet, though it is expected to be announced soon after review of the situation. 

Sources in School and Mass Education department said in such a situation, it is very difficult to complete the syllabus and conduct the examinations on time. A decision may be taken for promotion of all the students at elementary level, from Class I to VIII, to their next class without holding exams, they conceded.

The government has reopened schools partially only for Class X and XII students to enable classroom teaching for at least 100 days before their exams. After outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the government had scrapped exams for students of Class I to VIII for the 2019-20 academic session and had promoted them all to the next class.

Promotion of Class IX students to X, however, was made at the school-level on the basis of their internal academic performances. It is, however, still uncertain on whether the government would follow the similar path for the Class IX students this academic session or will go for the test after completion of the HSC exams. 

