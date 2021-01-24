Over 1.5 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With the State government inoculating 22,364 more healthcare workers (HCWs) on Saturday, the total number of beneficiaries in Odisha crossed 1.5 lakh mark. Of the targeted 1.92 lakh HCWs to be covered by January 25, so far 1,52,371 people have been vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccination drive was carried out at 224 session sites in 23 districts. Covishield was administered at 216 sites and Covaxin in eight sites.

While the overall coverage was 105 per cent, 14 districts achieved over 100 per cent (pc) of the target on the Day 7. Keonjhar, which was one of the five poor performing districts, topped the chart with highest 121.7 pc healthcare workers getting administered the vaccine. It was followed by 119.7 pc in Sonepur, 118.1 pc in Koraput, 117.4 pc in Angul, 116.8 pc in Bhadrak and 113 pc each in Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

At 50 pc, the vaccination coverage in Balangir was the lowest in the State. Among others, Balasore could achieve only 80 pc followed by Deogarh 83 pc, Cuttack 89 pc, Kandhamal, 90.2 pc, Nayagarh 90.5 pc and Khurda 91 pc. After achieving over 100 pc for the last two days, Bhubaneswar fell below the target as 466 beneficiaries turned up against 510 listed for the day.

The achievement was 91.4 pc. No vaccination was planned in seven districts due to routine immunisation programme. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said more than 100 pc coverage in low performing districts proved that vaccine hesitancy was on the decline among the healthcare workers.

“We hope this trend will continue and we will cover all targeted beneficiaries by Monday,” he said.

The drive will also resume in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, which had stopped the inoculation after 700 doses provided to the facility finished. The premier health institution has over 4,000 registered healthcare workers.

2nd phase vaccination drive in Capital city from Jan 29

Bhubaneswar: Around 1.49 lakh doses of Covaxin reached the Capital city on Saturday for the second phase vaccination drive that will be carried out by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from January 29. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the first phase vaccination drive is nearing completion. He added that the number of doses to be administered to beneficiaries under the BMC jurisdiction in the second phase will be decided by the Health department. Apart from Capital Hospital, AIIMS, SUM and KIMS, session sites have also been opened at some of the Urban CHCs and Urban PHCs. Under the first phase vaccination, 8,500 persons had been vaccinated till date. Around 9,000 beneficiaries were shortlisted for the vaccination drive in the city on the first day.

