By Express News Service

TALCHER: In what could bring industrial activity to a halt, Talcher Surakhya Manch, an outfit of ruling BJD, on Sunday announced indefinite economic blockade of the industrial belt here from Monday.

Seeking construction of a new thermal plant in place of TTPS, functioning of Talcher medical college and construction of a loop line between Talcher and Angul, the outfit has threatened to stop work at nine coal mines and transportation of coal by railway and road. Its members will also try to disrupt functioning of NTPC’s two power plants.

“We have decided to resort to the economic blockade of Talcher industrial belt including Talcher Coalfields from Monday. Production of coal will not be allowed in any of the mines in the areas. We will also not allow MCL offices from functioning. The agitation will be peaceful,” said president of the manch, Muralidhar Sahu.

Sahu said Talcher has always been neglected by the Centre. Meetings held with the administration over the outfit’s demands have been inconclusive. Talcher Sub-Collector, RK Swain said he is aware of the situation and will talk to the outfit’s leaders soon.