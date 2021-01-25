STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Economic blockade of Talcher industrial belt

In what could bring industrial activity to a halt, Talcher Surakhya Manch, an outfit of ruling BJD, on Sunday announced indefinite economic blockade of the industrial belt here from Monday.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher coalfield

Talcher coalfield (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: In what could bring industrial activity to a halt, Talcher Surakhya Manch, an outfit of ruling BJD, on Sunday announced indefinite economic blockade of the industrial belt here from Monday. 

Seeking construction of a new thermal plant in place of TTPS, functioning of Talcher medical college and construction of a loop line between Talcher and Angul, the outfit has threatened to stop work at nine coal mines and transportation of coal by railway and road. Its members will also try to disrupt functioning of NTPC’s two power plants.

“We have decided to resort to the economic blockade of Talcher industrial belt including Talcher Coalfields from Monday. Production of coal will not be allowed in any of the mines in the areas. We will also not allow MCL offices from functioning. The agitation will be peaceful,” said president of the manch, Muralidhar Sahu.

Sahu said Talcher has always been neglected by the Centre. Meetings held with the administration over the outfit’s demands have been inconclusive. Talcher Sub-Collector, RK Swain said he is aware of the situation and will talk to the outfit’s leaders soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Talcher industrial belt
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp