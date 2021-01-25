STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake labour ID racket exposed in odisha, probe ordered

It is alleged that no action is being taken against the fraudsters due to the involvement of some influential people.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fake labour identity card racket swindling innocent workers of lakhs of rupees has come to the notice of Chhatrapur labour office officials here. The matter came to light when some people of the Sheragad block went to the district labour office along with their identity cards to apply for multiple labour benefits. During verification, those cards were found to be fake with the seals and signatures forged.

The Odisha government has implemented various schemes and set up a welfare board for the benefit of labourers engaged in construction works to protect them from exploitation. The board has also prepared a list of labourers and issued identity cards that provides them with benefits including houses. As per official records, as many as 99,651 construction labourers have been registered in Ganjam district. But benefits meant for them are allegedly being reaped by ineligible people using fake IDs provided by fraudsters.

“We have been intimated lately that people in Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Kabisuryanagar, and Sheragad blocks have fallen prey to fake labour ID racket. We have directed the district labour officers to lodge FIRs with their respective police stations,” said Dipti Ranjan Mohanty, divisional labour commissioner.

It is alleged that no action is being taken against the fraudsters due to the involvement of some influential people. Reports suggest that such activities are being carried out in fake Jan Seva Kendras and Net Zones where ration cards and labour identity cards are being provided for a sum of Rs 3000-4000, besides copies of Aadhar cards, photographs and bank account statements. The victims have demanded high-level investigation into the matter and the perpetrators to be brought to justice. 

Dr Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik, Chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, has expressed serious concern over the matter and said that the guilty will face stringent action. The irony is that various labour unions are also members of the board.

