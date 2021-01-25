STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

For 12 OAVs, free bus service comes as boon

As the OAVs lack adequate hostel facilities, an agreement was signed with a transport contractor to provide bus services from April 2020.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

OAV students stand beside the newly-provisioned school bus in Sundargarh.

OAV students stand beside the newly-provisioned school bus in Sundargarh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a huge relief to students who commute long distances to schools at their personal expense, the district administration has provided free bus services to 12 Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAVs) with financial assistance from the  District Mineral Foundation (DMF). 

Each of the 12 OAVs has been provided with three buses to ferry needy students free of cost. Only Class 10 students are currently benefitting from the bus service which started from January 16 onwards. But as more classes resume with easing of Covid norms, the facility is likely to benefit more than 1,200 students. 
A budgetary provision of Rs 8.64 crore has been made for two years. Accordingly, the transport contractor would provide 36 buses equipped with surveillance cameras and GPS and also bear cost of drivers and helpers who returned to Sundargarh during the lockdown. Fuel expenditure will be borne by the administration separately. 

Expressing relief over the development, in-charge principal of OAV at Mahipani in Bisra block Pratap Swain said the school has above 400 students from Class 6 to 10 but the hostel facility can accommodate only 100 girls. “Some students from Panposh and Rourkela cover 35-40 km one-way to the school and incur monthly auto-rickshaw fare of over `3,000. Others from remote villages like Bisra cover the distance on bicycles. Many parents had taken up the issue with the administration and finally, their grievances have been sorted,” he said. 

Taralata Nayak, In-charge principal of OAV, Lathikata said adolescent girl suffered the most as their poor parents, besides incurring travel cost, were worried about their safety. Sumita Majhi, a Class 9 female student said before closure of school due to Covid-19 lockdown, she used to share auto-rickshaw with other students for a two-way journey of above 80 km and her parents had to incur a monthly fare of over `2,500 which was a lot for them. 

As the OAVs lack adequate hostel facilities, an agreement was signed with a transport contractor to provide bus services from April 2020. But with the lockdown and closure of schools, the idles buses meant for the purpose were used initially to ferry migrant workers.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp