STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

House panel on railway to meet over Odisha demand

Odisha has sought `7,200 crore for development of rail infra during the pre-budget consultation with Union Finance Minister

Published: 25th January 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition Congress has demanded that Odisha should seek at least Rs 10,000 crore for railway sector in 2021-22 Union Budget, Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro said he will convene a meeting of the House Committee soon to discuss the requirement of the State.

The Speaker who is the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Railways, however, said it would not be possible for the panel to travel to New Delhi in view of the Covid-19 pandemic to submit a memorandum to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. A decision will be taken about the next course only at the meeting of the committee, he said. 

The Speaker said different Assembly committees have started meeting as the pandemic has subsided a little. Three committees on border dispute, power and environment headed by him have already met during the last week. “The Railway Committee meeting will be convened soon,” he said.

The State government, during the pre-budget consultation with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has sought Rs 7,200 crore for Odisha in 2021-22 budget for development of rail infrastructure. However, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has demanded that an all party delegation of the Assembly should meet the Railway Minister at New Delhi to place the demand.

Senior BJD legislator Amar Prasad Satpathy said the committee will discuss increased funding for various ongoing railway projects in the 2021-22 budget. Last year, a delegation of assembly committee had met the Railway Minister at New Delhi on February 12 to submit memorandum containing Odisha’s demand in the railway sector, though the budget was placed on February 1. 

In 2020-21, Odisha’s share in the railway budget was Rs 4,373 crore, a decrease of 27 per cent from 2019-20, when the State had received allocations of Rs 5,993 crore. This year also the Union Budget is going to be placed on February 1. A delegation of MPs from Odisha should meet the Railway Minister at New Delhi to submit the memorandum, said OPCC spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra and added that the State government should demand enhanced funding for completion of the ongoing railway projects including Khurda Road-Balangir railway project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Surjya Narayan Patro railway sector
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp