STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's appeal inspires lady Maoist to surrender

Lachhi became an active member of banned CPI (Maoist) a year back. Prior to that she worked as an active militia member of the party for two years.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lachhi who operated under the alias of Gita expressed her desire to surrender.

Lachhi who operated under the alias of Gita expressed her desire to surrender.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to shun violence and join the mainstream inspired a lady Maoist to lay down arms. Lachhi Khari, a member of CPI (Maoist)’s Gumma organising squad operating under the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee gave herself up before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari and officials of Border Security Force at district police office here.

A native of Mukudipali village under Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal, Lachhi who operated under the alias of Gita expressed her desire to surrender at Arlingpada after being apprehended during an inter-State operation involving District Voluntary Force, Special Operations Group, BSF and the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh recently.

Lachhi became an active member of banned CPI (Maoist) a year back. Prior to that she worked as an active militia member of the party for two years. Malkangiri SP Khilari said, Lachhi was disillusioned with the gender disparity in the Maoist outfit. Female cadres are not only discriminated on basis on gender but also made to do tasks like cooking, washing and even entertaining the senior leaders. They are frequently subjected to physical and mental abuse.  

Besides, establishment of BSF company operating bases at Jantapai, Hantalguda, Jodambo (Darlabeda), Gorasetu and Andrahal in Swabhiman Anchal has demoralised rebels many of whom are now looking to join the mainstream. “Being a resident of Swabhiman Anchal, Lachhi witnessed development activities undertaken by the State government and realised futility of an ideology that preaches nothing but violence.

She realised that Maoists themselves are obstacles to the path of development in the region,” said the SP.  
He said several local cadres are looking to surrender but are not allowed to do so by their seniors who threaten to kill them and their families. Lachhi will be given financial assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Maoist
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp