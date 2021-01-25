Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's appeal inspires lady Maoist to surrender

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to shun violence and join the mainstream inspired a lady Maoist to lay down arms. Lachhi Khari, a member of CPI (Maoist)’s Gumma organising squad operating under the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee gave herself up before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari and officials of Border Security Force at district police office here.

A native of Mukudipali village under Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal, Lachhi who operated under the alias of Gita expressed her desire to surrender at Arlingpada after being apprehended during an inter-State operation involving District Voluntary Force, Special Operations Group, BSF and the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh recently.

Lachhi became an active member of banned CPI (Maoist) a year back. Prior to that she worked as an active militia member of the party for two years. Malkangiri SP Khilari said, Lachhi was disillusioned with the gender disparity in the Maoist outfit. Female cadres are not only discriminated on basis on gender but also made to do tasks like cooking, washing and even entertaining the senior leaders. They are frequently subjected to physical and mental abuse.

Besides, establishment of BSF company operating bases at Jantapai, Hantalguda, Jodambo (Darlabeda), Gorasetu and Andrahal in Swabhiman Anchal has demoralised rebels many of whom are now looking to join the mainstream. “Being a resident of Swabhiman Anchal, Lachhi witnessed development activities undertaken by the State government and realised futility of an ideology that preaches nothing but violence.

She realised that Maoists themselves are obstacles to the path of development in the region,” said the SP.

He said several local cadres are looking to surrender but are not allowed to do so by their seniors who threaten to kill them and their families. Lachhi will be given financial assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government.