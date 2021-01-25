STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Engineers of Water Resources resent delay in promotion

The undue delay in giving promotion to DEEs has blocked the promotional prospects of assistant executive engineers (AEEs).

Published: 25th January 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy executive engineers (DEEs) waiting to be elevated to the post of executive engineers have expressed grave resentment against the delay in granting promotion for the calendar year 2020.Even as 24 posts of executive engineer are lying vacant in the Water Resources (WR) department and 25 engineers have been cleared by the departmental promotion committee (DPC), they have not been given promotion under the plea of cadre restructuring.

The undue delay in giving promotion to DEEs has blocked the promotional prospects of assistant executive engineers (AEEs). At present, 45 posts of DEE are lying vacant.“There is absolutely no connection between promotion and restructuring of engineering cadre. As cadre restructuring is a time taking process, we failed to understand why the promotion files have been held up by the authority,” said a member of the Odisha Engineers Service Association (OESA).

As per the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2019, the DPC should meet and finalise the list of officials to be promoted before January of a new calendar year. This would enable the department concerned to provide timely promotion to all eligible government employees.In deviation of the government instruction, the DPC was conducted in October 2020, after a delay of eight months. Of the 59 DEEs cleared for promotion, 34 of them have been given promotion. The other 24 vacant posts were supposed to be filled up by December 31, 2020.

Drawing the attention of the Principal Secretary of the department, OESA has requested for filling up all promotional posts including three posts each at the level of Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer. 
The association has further requested to conduct the DPC by end of this month for filling up the posts that will fall vacant during 2021 and stop the practice of engaging retired engineers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Water Resources promotion
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp