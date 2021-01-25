Odisha govt land in the hands of 18 encroachers, two employees suspended

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A massive land scam involving illegal settlement of government land in favour of contractors, businessmen and politicians has come to fore at Kalimela block with the suspension of a revenue inspector and a clerk of tehsil office by Collector Vijay Yedulla.

The Collector who was entrusted with investigation of the matter by Revenue and Disaster Management department ordered suspension of revenue inspector Suresh Pujari and clerk Dibyasingh Paikray for their involvement in the case.

However, no action has yet been taken against tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia who had allegedly settled government land in favour of 18 encroachers in clear violation of Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act.

The scam surfaced after the Governor’s Secretariat, in a letter dated December 4, 2020 asked Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department to look into the matter following a complaint in this regard by former Kalimela sarpanch Mukund Nayak.

Nayak had alleged that Anugulia in connivance with Pujari and Paikray had illegally registered large tracts of government land in favour of 18 encroachers in exchange for monetary favours. Subsequently, the Revenue department asked the Collector to look into the issue on December 17 last year and submit a report within 10 days.

Sub-Collector Rameshwar Pradhan verified the record of land in the block and found that Anugulia violated the norms while registering government land in the names of the 18 persons. Meanwhile, locals have sought a high-level probe into the scam. They alleged several senior officials too are involved in it. Malkangiri ADM Birasen Pradhan said Anugulia had violated the norms as he signed the settlement of land. Sources quoting district administration officials said the higher-ups have been apprised of the matter and action will soon be initiated against Anugulia.

