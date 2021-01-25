STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt land in the hands of 18 encroachers, two employees suspended

Nayak had alleged that Anugulia in connivance with Pujari and Paikray had illegally registered large tracts of government land in favour of 18 encroachers in exchange for monetary favours. 

Published: 25th January 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

However, no action has yet been taken against tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia who had allegedly settled government land in favour of 18 encroachers.

However, no action has yet been taken against tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia who had allegedly settled government land in favour of 18 encroachers.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A massive land scam involving illegal settlement of government land in favour of contractors, businessmen and politicians has come to fore at Kalimela block with the suspension of a revenue inspector and a clerk of tehsil office by Collector Vijay Yedulla. 

The Collector who was entrusted with investigation of the matter by Revenue and Disaster Management department ordered suspension of revenue inspector Suresh Pujari and clerk Dibyasingh Paikray for their involvement in the case. 

However, no action has yet been taken against tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia who had allegedly settled government land in favour of 18 encroachers in clear violation of Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act. 

The scam surfaced after the Governor’s Secretariat, in a letter dated December 4, 2020 asked Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department to look into the matter following a complaint in this regard by former Kalimela sarpanch Mukund Nayak. 

Nayak had alleged that Anugulia in connivance with Pujari and Paikray had illegally registered large tracts of government land in favour of 18 encroachers in exchange for monetary favours.  Subsequently, the Revenue department asked the Collector to look into the issue on December 17 last year and submit a report within 10 days.

Sub-Collector Rameshwar Pradhan verified the record of land in the block and found that Anugulia violated the norms while registering government land in the names of the 18 persons. Meanwhile, locals have sought a high-level probe into the scam. They alleged several senior officials too are involved in it. Malkangiri ADM Birasen Pradhan said Anugulia had violated the norms as he signed the settlement of land. Sources quoting district administration officials said the higher-ups have been apprised of the matter and action will soon be initiated against Anugulia.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land scam government land Odisha
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp