Prepare action plan for improving HSC results: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: As physical classes in schools for Class X and XII have gained momentum, the focus has now turned to improving performance of schools in the board examinations.The School and Mass Education department has asked the districts with poor performance record in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations in the previous academic years to prepare action plan and give more emphasis on remedial classes to improve their results.

The Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), which issued a direction in this regard, has directed the education officers of low performing districts to follow up strongly with the headmasters of schools for early formulation of the strategy. Remedial classes, regular student-teacher interaction and other measures will be taken up in the low performing schools. These districts have been asked to adopt best practices of other districts to improve their performance.

The pass percentage of students in HSC exams last year was around 78.76 per cent (pc) in the State. The pass percentage in many districts, however, was less than the State’s average. While Nabarangpur recorded 77.23 per cent, Jharsuguda scored 77.20 per cent followed by 76.62 pc in Keonjhar, 75.86 pc in Dhenkanal, 75.82 pc in Gajapati, 75.6 pc in Bhadrak, 75.23 pc in Angul, 73. 63 pc in Jajpur, 73.62 pc in Sonepur, 72.56 pc in Balangir, 71.74 pc in Koraput and 70.31 pc in Kalahandi.

In 2019, Ganjam district administration had launched Mission DREAM (Drive for Result Enhancement in Annual Matriculation Examination) to help students improve their learning outcomes. Under the programme, the district education office prepared subject-wise model question bank at school level with a focus on high, low and moderate achievers for practice. The pass percentage of the district improved to around 82 per cent in 2020.

