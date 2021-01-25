Samaleswari shrine revamp runs into descendants of instrument players  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Samaleswari temple redevelopment plan has hit a roadblock with residents of nearby slum Ghungutipara opposing the resettlement proposal of the district administration. Following the State government’s announcement of the Samaleswari temple redevelopment project, fears of getting displaced gripped a section of people in the city, especially those residing in Ghungutipara, one of the oldest slums near the shrine. The residents apprehend that they might be evicted to pave way for the beautification drive around the temple.

The district administration on Sunday convened a meeting with inhabitants of Ghungutipara where Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Aniruddha Pradhan discussed the rehabilitation plan. But, the residents rejected the proposal on several grounds. Ghungutipara residents said they welcome the beautification of the temple but are against their displacement as terms of the rehabilitation plan are unfavourable for them. The slum houses around 200 families with majority being from the Scheduled Caste.

The history of Ghungutipara dates back to over 400 years during the reign of first Chauhan king of Sambalpur Balram Dev. When Samaleswari temple was built, Dev brought a few families of the traditional instrument players to Sambalpur from Ghungutipali in Patnagarh. Their job was to play instruments during the temple rituals. Subsequently, they settled near the temple and the ghetto was named after their native place. Apart from playing instruments in the temple, they were also given the charge of cleaning the shrine. Later, as their music became popular, people of other castes also started playing the instruments and they gradually started to lose their livelihood means.

Currently, the residents of Ghungutipara eke out a living by working as daily wagers and sanitation workers while several basic amenities still elude them. Sources said even after residing in the slum for over 400 years, they are yet to get land pattas. A resident of Ghungutipara, 30-year-old Santanu Deep, said, “We have been residing here for a very long time.

Our place of work is also nearby. We are opposed to the resettlement proposal as the administration is planning to rehabilitate us at Durgapali, which is very far.” He further said the government should rehabilitate the residents at Cheruapara instead of Durgapali and provide them with land pattas. “Besides, we demand a good package for constructing our houses along with electricity and water supply facility,” he added.

