Toddler, 6-year-old ‘married’ to dog to ward off bad omen in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Superstition continues to dominate belief systems of many social groups. In Mayurbhanj district, the Ho tribe follows the tradition of marrying their offsprings to dogs of the opposite gender if their infants develop first teeth through the upper gum which is considered a “bad omen”.

In Dadusahi village under Sukruli block here on Friday, two families married off their sons to a female dog as both children had started teething through the upper gums.

Deben Chattar and Noren Purty resorted to the practice to ward off evil spirits, a tradition followed by the community for generations between Makar Sankranti and Shiv Ratri.

Purty conducted the “marriage” ceremony of his son at a junction of two roads amidst a local gathering. Sources said the two children were treated as grooms and the dog, bride.