STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tributes paid to Veer Surendra Sai in Dubai

Senior member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said they will continue such initiatives where Odisha can be highlighted on the world stage.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 213th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai was celebrated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.embers of Global Odias for Odisha’s Development (GOOD) organised the celebrations for the second time outside India after 2020.

An audio visual presentation on the freedom fighter’s life, including his first rebellion, his escape from Hazaribagh jail and subsequent leadership of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny in the Central Part of India, was made on the occasion. Well known Emirati singer Yasser Habib, who became an instant sensation among the Indian diaspora after his version of ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ in 2019, joined as the chief guest. Habib, who was amazed at Veer Surendra Sai’s bravery and heroism, offered his contribution to the spread of his legacy across the globe. 

Similarly, Sambalpuri poet and Padma Shri Haldhar Nag addressed the function virtually and recited the last verse of his great poetic work ‘Sundar Sai’ on the occasion. The commemorative function was organised complying strictly to the Covid-19 protocols, said Priyadarshee Panigrahi, a member of the organisation.Senior member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said they will continue such initiatives where Odisha can be highlighted on the world stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp