Tributes paid to Veer Surendra Sai in Dubai

BHUBANESWAR: The 213th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai was celebrated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.embers of Global Odias for Odisha’s Development (GOOD) organised the celebrations for the second time outside India after 2020.

An audio visual presentation on the freedom fighter’s life, including his first rebellion, his escape from Hazaribagh jail and subsequent leadership of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny in the Central Part of India, was made on the occasion. Well known Emirati singer Yasser Habib, who became an instant sensation among the Indian diaspora after his version of ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ in 2019, joined as the chief guest. Habib, who was amazed at Veer Surendra Sai’s bravery and heroism, offered his contribution to the spread of his legacy across the globe.

Similarly, Sambalpuri poet and Padma Shri Haldhar Nag addressed the function virtually and recited the last verse of his great poetic work ‘Sundar Sai’ on the occasion. The commemorative function was organised complying strictly to the Covid-19 protocols, said Priyadarshee Panigrahi, a member of the organisation.Senior member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said they will continue such initiatives where Odisha can be highlighted on the world stage.