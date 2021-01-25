STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vaccination: Odisha unlikely to cover 1.92 lakh health workers targeted by today

Earlier, around 15,000 field-level health workers had announced not to get administered the vaccines protesting the government apathy for cadre restructuring and change of designation.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

While the State topped the list in terms of vaccinations per million population, it is ranked third in terms of total number of beneficiaries. (Representational Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has emerged as a leading State in Covid-19 vaccination drive with 1.52 lakh total beneficiaries and 3,452.81 vaccinations per million populace, the State is unlikely to meet its target of inoculating 1.92 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs) by Monday.The Health and Family Welfare department has planned 312 sessions in all 30 districts with a target to administer the vaccines to 26,924 beneficiaries on the last day of the first phase.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahy said though Monday’s target will be achieved going by the trend in last three days, it may not be possible to cover the rest around 40,000 HCWs on one day. “But it is a good sign that the HCWs are coming forward for vaccination after initial days of hiccups. The coverage in the State has been impressive. Those who did not come to the centre despite flexibility of location will not get the vaccine free anymore,” he clarified.

While the State topped the list in terms of vaccinations per million population, it is ranked third in terms of total number of beneficiaries covered so far. The government has decided to start the next phase vaccination of the rest around 1.88 lakh HCWs from February 27. The inoculation of frontline workers, who were deployed in the management of the pandemic, will start thereafter.

Dr Panigrahy said arrangements have been made to cover all the enrolled HCWs by March 10. “We have sufficient doses of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. District officials are counselling the reluctant beneficiaries to get the jab. Those who are not taking the shot in protest have been urged to come through proper forum to get their issues resolved. The vaccine will protect them from the disease. They can press for their demands latter on,” he added.        

Earlier, around 15,000 field-level health workers had announced not to get administered the vaccines protesting the government apathy for cadre restructuring and change of designation.  So far, as many as 1,52,371 people, including 8,565 in Bhubaneswar, have been vaccinated in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha health workers COVID vaccine coronavirus vaccination
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp