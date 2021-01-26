STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha vaccinates 92 per cent of target in first phase

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said that Odisha is one of the leading states in the country in terms of coverage.

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has achieved an overall 92 per cent (pc) of the target set for the first spell of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the first phase. Of the targeted 1,92,555 healthcare workers (HCWs), 1,77,090 got the first dose of the vaccines by Monday.

As many as 3,50,726 HCWs, including 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries, had enrolled for vaccination in the State and the government had planned to cover the beneficiaries in two spells. The rest 1,73,636 people will be vaccinated in the second spell for which the drive would be conducted between January 28 and February 10.

The vaccination coverage in Bhubaneswar has been impressive as 9,468 beneficiaries of the targeted 9000 in the first leg have been administered Covaxin. The city posted an achievement of 105 per cent.     

The Health and Family Welfare department had conducted 303 sessions in 29 districts and Bhubaneswar with a target to inoculate 26,008 beneficiaries, of which 24,719 turned up for vaccination on Monday.

While the coverage in 14 districts was above 100 pc, it was below 60 per cent in four districts. The highest 138 pc was recorded in Keonjhar and lowest 47 per cent in Jajpur. No adverse events after immunisation cases were reported.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Odisha is one of the leading states in the country in terms of coverage. "We will go for administration of second dose from February 15. Required number of vaccine doses has arrived in the State," he added. 

COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Odisha vaccine Odisha vaccination
