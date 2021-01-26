STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic blockade cripples Talcher coalfield   

The blockade was called off in the evening after Angul Collector SS Swain held discussions with members of the Manch. Sahu said the administration assured to look into their demands. 

Published: 26th January 2021 09:48 AM

A banner put up by protestors on rail track during the economic blockade.

A banner put up by protestors on rail track during the economic blockade in Talcher. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and despatch of coal in Talcher coalfield was paralysed on Monday due to the economic blockade staged by local outfit Talcher Surakhya Manch demanding fulfilment of five-point charter of demands.

In the morning, hundreds of protestors fanned out to nine coal mines and stopped operations. They stopped transport of coal by railways and trucks. The strike led to complete stoppage of coal supply to power plants of NTPC and Nalco. Coal from Talcher coal is despatched to 10 States. Local markets were also shut down by supporters of the economic blockade.

However, operations in Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) and NTPC-Kaniha were normal. There was usual attendance at NTPC-Kaniha but no contractual worker was present at TTPS.Manch president Murali Sahu said, the strike was successful as all nine coal mines were shut down. There was no coal supply to any place from Talcher.

“Though two NTPC power plants were operational, there was a thin attendance in the plants due to strike which was peaceful. The blockade was necessary in the interest of Talcher,” he said.

The demands of the Manch include functioning of Talcher medical college from the current academic session, setting up of a new thermal power plant in place of the old TTPS, railway link between Talcher and Angul, extension of Puri-Talcher train up to Kaniha and mandatory tarpaulin cover on trucks engaged in transportation.

A coal official said, “There was a huge loss in coal production due to the strike. Talcher coalfield produces more than 3 lakh tonne of coal per day and despatches about the same amount to consumers. So far as demands of the agitators are concerned, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) can do nothing about TTPS and rail line works.”

The blockade was called off in the evening after Angul Collector SS Swain held discussions with members of the Manch. Sahu said the administration assured to look into their demands. 

Talcher Sub-Collector RK Swain said Talcher medical college will be functional this year but classes will start next year. MCL officials have agreed to form a committee to ensure that transportation trucks are covered with tarpaulin. However, it is up to the Central government to take a call on the rest of the demands, he added.

