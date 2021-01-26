Five arrested for killing BJD leader   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police has solved the cold-blooded murder of BJD leader and former Beguniapada block chairman Debaraj Sahu with the arrest of five persons, including mastermind of the crime Ajay Barik.

Barik and his associates Balaram Parida, Pabana Pahan, Prasant Swain and Gagan Biswal were nabbed from a hideout in Belaguntha area. Police seized three 07.62 MM caliber pistols, five magazines, 62 live bullets, three mobile phones and car used in crime from the accused’s possession.

Addressing mediapersons at Chhatrapur on Monday, Southern Range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi said police found three live bullets, a fired and another damaged cartridges at the crime scene. A team led by Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy, Additional SP Thakur Prasad Patra, two SDPOs and four inspectors was formed to nab the culprits.

During investigation, it was found that Sahu was murdered over personal rivalry. In September last year, Sahu had a fight with Barik and his friends. Following the incident, Barik was on look out of a chance to eliminate the BJD leader. He and his associates purchased three pistols, 116 rounds of bullets and hired a vehicle to kill Sahu. They even attempted to murder Sahu twice but failed.

On January 20 morning, Barik got information about Sahu’s presence at Sumandal Chowk where he and his aides reached in the hired car. They fired indiscriminately at the BJD leader in full public glare before speeding away in their vehicle.

Sahu suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Since he was an active leader, the murder was believed to be due to political rivalry. The five accused would be produced in court after interrogation, Bhoi added.