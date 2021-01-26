STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPS officer S Susree to lead Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar

Susree will lead 14 contingents of CRPF, RPF, ODRAF, OISF, Odisha Fire Service, SOG, and others at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on the occasion of Republic Day.

Odisha IPS officer S Susree

Odisha IPS officer S Susree (Photo| EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman IPS officer of 2018 batch, Kesinga SDPO S Susree will lead the State-level Republic Day parade in the Capital city on Tuesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay nominated Susree's name as parade commander on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. "I was initially nervous to lead the State-level Republic Day parade but with practice, I gained confidence. I am hoping to give my best and stand up to the expectations of DGP Abhay sir," Susree the told The New Indian Express.

One of the youngest IPS officers of Odisha cadre, 25-year-old Susree's efficient conduct of the parade was appreciated by senior officers at the full dress rehearsal held on Sunday last. However, she feels that there is always a scope for improvement. "I will give my best efforts in leading the parade," said the IPS officer.

Susree will lead 14 contingents of CRPF, RPF, ODRAF, OISF, Odisha Fire Service, SOG, and others at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on the occasion of Republic Day.

The IPS officer said she hopes that other women officers will draw inspiration from her selection and realise that they are not behind anyone. "Our women officers have enough opportunities waiting for them and they just have to reach out to those," she added.

Susree hails from Kerala and is the daughter of an ex-CRPF officer. She had cleared the UPSC examination in her first attempt by securing 151st rank. 

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Capital city for the Republic Day celebrations. About 25 platoons of police force will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order. Governor Ganeshi Lal is scheduled to hoist the National flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the State level celebrations as the guest of honour.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations will be a low-key affair as the government has discouraged large gatherings and the participation of the general public or school students in the event. 

