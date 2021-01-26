Leopard cub sighted in Nuapada village

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Panic gripped villagers of Haldi after a leopard was spotted in the nearby reserve forest under Dumerpani panchayat on Monday. Villagers captured a video of the large cat and informed forest officials. Forest officials confirmed that leopard cub is around three years old. The pair of leopards which had wreaked havoc in the village in 2017 before being shifted to Nandankanan Zoo from the village could be its biological parents.

The big cats had reportedly strayed into the village in search of water and mauled a four-year-old to death. A week later, forest officials trapped the male leopard and shifted it to Nandankanan Zoo. Later, a female leopard was also sent to the zoo. They may have left behind their cubs on the hillock. Forest ranger, Khariar Road, Niranjan Majhi confirmed it too.

Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Khariar Division, Bibek Kumar said, “We have started announcements in the village and asked people to avoid movement during night. They usually go towards the forest in the wee hours which we have restricted for the time being.”