STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt changes Plus II exam pattern 

Dash said the revised module of exam will be applicable for both regular and ex-regular candidates as well as those registered since 2016.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing more relief to Plus II students, the State government on Monday changed the question pattern for the upcoming annual examinations to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). 

As per the decision, each paper will have 50 per cent (pc) multiple choice objective questions carrying one mark each. Besides, there will be 30 pc short-answer type questions with multiple options carrying two or three marks each. Rest 20 pc will be subjective questions and each question will carry five marks. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the question pattern has been changed in accordance with the syllabus that was slashed by 30 pc in view of the Covid-19 pandemic for which classes in physical mode has been restricted to 100 days. 

Dash said the revised module of exam will be applicable for both regular and ex-regular candidates as well as those registered since 2016. There will be no change in the question pattern for the ex-regular students appearing the exams as per the syllabus in place before 2015. 

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon. The department is assessing the situation and the demand for waiver of examination fee for the Plus II students. However, no decision has been taken in this regard yet. After completion classes in physical mode, the examinations will be conducted between May 15 and June 11.

Earlier, the government had announced change in question pattern for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination- 2021 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education from May 3. Class X students will answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks in the board examinations this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plus II students Odisha exam pattern
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp