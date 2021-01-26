Odisha govt changes Plus II exam pattern 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing more relief to Plus II students, the State government on Monday changed the question pattern for the upcoming annual examinations to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

As per the decision, each paper will have 50 per cent (pc) multiple choice objective questions carrying one mark each. Besides, there will be 30 pc short-answer type questions with multiple options carrying two or three marks each. Rest 20 pc will be subjective questions and each question will carry five marks.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the question pattern has been changed in accordance with the syllabus that was slashed by 30 pc in view of the Covid-19 pandemic for which classes in physical mode has been restricted to 100 days.

Dash said the revised module of exam will be applicable for both regular and ex-regular candidates as well as those registered since 2016. There will be no change in the question pattern for the ex-regular students appearing the exams as per the syllabus in place before 2015.

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon. The department is assessing the situation and the demand for waiver of examination fee for the Plus II students. However, no decision has been taken in this regard yet. After completion classes in physical mode, the examinations will be conducted between May 15 and June 11.

Earlier, the government had announced change in question pattern for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination- 2021 to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education from May 3. Class X students will answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks in the board examinations this year.