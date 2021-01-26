STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant Class X girl gets married to lover in Odisha

Police summoned her parents and advised them to get the youngsters married as both are beyond the age of 18 years. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A Class X student was married off to a native of Nandapur on Sunday after she was found to have been five months pregnant. The detection of pregnancy was made during a routine medical check up at her school recently. The girl happens to be above 18 years of age.

After being informed by the headmaster of the school, local women’s police station in charge began investigation during which the girl revealed that she has been impregnated by a boy from Nandapur with whom she had been in a relationship. However, she stated that she does not wish to lodge a complaint against him.  Police summoned her parents and advised them to get the youngsters married as both are beyond the age of 18 years. 

Both got married on Sunday evening.  Jeypore SDPO said since both the boy and the girl are not minors, police had little role to play in the matter. 

