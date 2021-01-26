Revenue staff paralyse govt work in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Employees of Revenue department in the district, intensified their agitation to protest the attack on a revenue inspector of Balikuda tehsil on Monday by paralysing work at the Collectorate here.The employees under the banner of Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangh have been agitating in front of Balikuda tehsil office for the last five days. But they took their protest to the Collectorate and the Sub-Collector’s office on the day and demanded the arrest of culprits involved in assaulting revenue inspector Susant Kumar Swain of Marichipur circle in Balikuda.

Swain was assaulted by one Subash Chandra Nayak of Keruapada within Balikuda police limits while he was on an anti-encroachment drive in the village on January 20. Swain was beaten up by Nayak in the presence of tehsildar Sidharh Sankar Sahoo and supervisors Kalandi Behera and Biswa Bhusan Mohapatra. Though five days have passed since the incident, the police are yet to nab the culprits. The employees, who have started a ‘pen down’ agitation, warned of further intensifying their protest if Nayak is not arrested soon.

Jagatsinghpur SDPO, Priya Ranjan Satpathy said a case has been registered by Balikuda police against Nayak who is absconding since the incident. “A police team has been engaged to nab him,” he said.

Meanwhile, work at Balikuda tehsil office remains paralysed since the agitation was started five days back causing inconvenience to people.