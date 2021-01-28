STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another clerk in Odisha's Kalimela tehsil gets suspended over bribery charges

The senior clerk, Sashisekhar Sethy, was found in conversation with a man seeking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe, the video of which went viral on social media on the day.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Collector Yedulla Vijay on Wednesday suspended another clerk of Kalimela tehsil for demanding bribe from a man to upload land pattas of six beneficiaries on the government website. The senior clerk, Sashisekhar Sethy, was found in conversation with a man seeking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe, the video of which went viral on social media on the day. 

In the video clip, the man can be heard telling Sethy at the spot to receive Rs 50,000 and the rest in two installments. "It is very difficult to collect money from all the six beneficiaries but I will do it. In the meantime, you upload the beneficiaries' names on the website," he was heard telling the clerk. In reply, Sethy said he has to purchase some items for the office from the money.

Hours after the video went viral, the Collector suspended Sethy. Prima facie, it has been established that the clerk had malafide intention. While he has been suspended, investigation into the matter is underway, Vijay said.

A few days back, the Collector had suspended revenue inspector Suresh Pujari and clerk Dibyasingh Paikray for their involvement in illegal settlement of government land in favour of 18 encroachers including contractors, businessmen and politicians in Kalimela block.

However, the delay in action against senior officers has sparked resentment among the locals. Vijay said that Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan is probing the case. "Once I get the probe report, it will be sent to the State government for necessary action," he added.
 

