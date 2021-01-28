Farmers lodge plaint over land forgery  

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : Farmers on Wednesday lodged a complaint against millers and Civil Supplies officials with Chandahandi police for falsely registering their land in name of other individuals.

Farmer leader Khemraj Bagh said it was revealed from government’s food portal that land of many farmers has been illegally registered in the name of others. Besides, widespread irregularities are being reported at the four mandis in Chandahandi block. Millers are buying thousands of quintal of paddy through false registration while real farmers are being harassed, he said.

“Action should be taken against millers and other officials involved in this forgery. If our grievances are not sorted out in a week, we would be forced to take to the streets,” Bagh threatened. Sources said over 30,000 quintal of paddy of farmers is lying unsold at mandis. Millers, on the other hand, are seen buying paddy from various places at low price through brokers.

Farmers have been informed that the procurement target has already been met. The unsold paddy will be procured once the new target is fixed. Besides, there are allegation of thousands of quintal of paddy being sold by unscrupulous persons in the name of real farmers. A few days back, farmers had blocked the Chandahandi main road protesting the disparity in purchase of paddy at mandis.

