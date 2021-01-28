STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Dalit boy forcefully 'purified' of skin disease, family pays Rs 10,000 for social acceptance

Suffering from a congenital skin disorder, the seven-year-old was forced to undergo a 'purification' ritual to be accepted by superstitious villagers who had socially ostracised his family.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

The boy with his father at Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector's office

The boy with his father at Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector's office. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, minor Dalit boy of a village under Jagannath Prasad block who suffered from a congenital skin disorder was forced to undergo a 'purification' ritual to be accepted by superstitious villagers who had socially ostracised his family. 

What’s even more appalling, the family even had to cough up Rs 10,000 for being accepted back into Baghua village where it occured two weeks back. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday. The seven-year-old boy has been suffering from a skin condition - congenital nevomelanocytic nevus (CNN) - commonly known as congenital hairy nevus which leads to unusual growth of dark hairy patches all over the body. 

A skin condition diagnosed at birth, the boy had received the district administration help three years back and undergone a surgery at the Plastic Surgery department in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital with assistance from  Bhanjanagar sub collector Rajendra Minz.

However, due to lack of follow-up treatment, boils appeared on the operated skin portions and turned septic as his family could not afford his medication. Trouble surfaced two weeks back when the family faced social ostracisation by fellow villagers who claimed that the boy is suffering from a disease that is contagious, "inauspicious" and could affect health of others.

While the family pleaded for social acceptance, the superstitious villagers insisted on the boy's 'purification' by being tonsured followed by a ritual and community feast. His father, Ram Chandra Naik, a daily wager, had to pay Rs 10,000 to appease the villagers and be accepted into the community. 

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that the boy's parents met the Bhanjanagar sub collector on Monday. "A sum of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross Fund was sanctioned to them. The sub collector has instructed the tehsildar and the IIC to inquire into the ostracisation incident on Thursday," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Prasad block Odisha superstition Odisha skin disease Odisha boy purification Berhampur Congenital nevomelanocytic nevus
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp