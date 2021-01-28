Odisha government to distribute 'Parikhya Darpan' for all class X students by February 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday released 'Parikhya Darpan', a book comprising multiple-choice questions and answers, which will be distributed free among class X students to help them prepare for the upcoming annual high school certification (HSC) examination.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the books will be distributed among all class X students in the State by February 15. "Distribution of these books among students has started at Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri. The books have also been sent to Koraput, Rayagada and Nuapada for distribution in the first phase," Dash said.

The 700-page book contains a set of 100 questions including 50 to 60 multiple choice questions and 20 long questions for each subject.