RD Women's University student from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district found dead in Jajpur

Jharaphula Nayak, a Plus Three second year student, hailed from Marundeipasi village in Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A student of Rama Devi (RD) Women's University in Bhubaneswar was found lying dead under mysterious circumstances by the roadside near Mulapala Chowk within Kuakhia police limits on Wednesday.

Jharaphula Nayak, a Plus Three second year student,  hailed from Marundeipasi village in Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district. Locals, working in the farmland, first noticed her lying alongside NH-16 in the morning and informed police.

At around 9 am, eyewitnesses said, two youths brought the girl’s body on a two-wheeler and dumped it by the roadside. "Two youths came on a scooter and threw her body beside the NH before speeding away," said Sudarshan Das, a local.

On being informed, Kuakhia police reached the spot and seized the body. Police said the entire act was recorded in a CCTV camera installed at a brick kiln near the spot. The footage is being examined for further probe.

Nayak's family members said that their daughter had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend classes. The exact circumstance under which she came to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar still remains a mystery for the police. "We have started investigation and are examining the footage of the CCTV to trace the accused duo," said Kuakhia IIC Manoj Kumar Swain. 
 

