Rededicate yourself to Odisha's development: Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik tell people

The Chief Minister said that Odisha has become a leading State in implementation of various economic measures in vital sectors like agriculture, industry and infrastructure.

Published: 28th January 2021 07:27 AM

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik at the Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik at the Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The year gone by will be remembered as the toughest in human civilisation, said Governor Ganeshi Lal at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday.  However, he said the new year has begun with hope and optimism as vaccines are now available for coronavirus. 

The Governor unfurled the Tricolour and took salute of an impressive parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here. The event, a low-key one, was held amid COVID-19 restrictions.  Exhorting people to rededicate themselves to the development of the State, Lal said the government has created ample livelihood opportunities for migrant workers and others to keep the economy going. 

In a break from the past, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who usually unfurls the national flag at Cuttack, opted to witness the event as a guest. Paying rich tributes to freedom fighters, soldiers and COVID warriors, he called upon the people to take a pledge to build an empowered and prosperous Odisha. 

"Let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution on this Republic Day and work for a strong Odisha," he said. 

The Chief Minister said diversity is the biggest strength of our country and this beautifully reflects in the Indian Constitution. "Our democracy will emerge stronger if we work together to build consensus on issues of national importance while protecting the nation's diversity," he said. 

Stating that his government is marching ahead with determination to build a prosperous, powerful and dignified Odisha, he said that the goal can be achieved with hardwork, dedication and cooperation of all. 

The Chief Minister said that Odisha has become a leading State in implementation of various economic measures in vital sectors like agriculture, industry and infrastructure. He said the State has become a leader in implementation of various welfare schemes for the people. This year, only contingents of Odisha Police participated in the State-level parade which was led by lady IPS officer, S Sushree. 

