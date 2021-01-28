Young crocodile crawls into Odisha's Kandulibeda village, rescued

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A juvenile crocodile was rescued after venturing into Kandulibeda village under Gupteswar forest range in Koraput on Wednesday. Though a sizeable crocodile population inhabits Kolab river and reservoir in Jeypore, this is the first instance of one straying onto land.

The villagers spotted it in the morning and reported to the local forest officials who rescued the animal. Later, a team led by Jeypore ACF SC Khuntia released the crocodile in Saberi river by Ramgiri forest. Jeypore DFO NSJP Singh said, a close watch is being maintained on the crocodiles.