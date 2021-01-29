STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD names former Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb as observer for Pipili Assembly bypoll

Published: 29th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:47 AM

Former Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb

Former Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Thursday appointed former minister Pratap Keshari Deb as the party election observer for Pipili bypoll, which is likely to be announced soon.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik appointed Deb as the party observer for selection of candidate and conduct of the by-election which has been necessitated following the death of seven-time MLA and former minister Pradip Maharathy on October 4 last year.

Party sources said the BJD is likely to field either Maharathy's wife Pratibha or his son Rudra as the party candidate. Both Pratibha, a college teacher, and Rudra have separately said they would not hesitate to contest the by-poll if given a chance.

Talking to mediapersons here, Rudra said either he or his mother, whoever gets the ticket, will contest the by-poll to fulfil the dreams of his father. "My father always wanted to work for the betterment of Pipili and Delanga areas. We will also follow his footprints," he said.

Stating that he has worked alongside his father for the last two elections and has experience in election management, Rudra said his mother has also experience of political affairs. "We will accept any decision taken by the party," he said. 

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have also stepped up preparations for the by-poll. The BJP, after its defeat in Balasore and Tirtol by-polls, is expected to put up a spirited fight in Pipili. BJP candidate Ashrit Patnaik had finished second behind the BJD’s Pradeep Maharathy in the 2019 Assembly elections. 

