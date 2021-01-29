BJP meets Governor over PMAY irregularities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP once again sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal into the alleged irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). A delegation of the BJP met the Governor at Raj Bhawan and requested him to direct the government for a high-level probe into corruption in selection of beneficiaries and exploitation of beneficiaries during allotment of houses.

The delegation comprising Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Naik, BJP MLAs and State party president Samir Mohanty alleged that the BJD government is trying to project the flagship scheme of the Centre as its own. The State government is deliberately branding the PMAY as Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana by putting big logo of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on the houses of the beneficiaries.

Objecting to the government direction to district collectors for co-branding of all completed PMAY houses by end of February, Mohanty said, “We apprised the Governor about the irregularities in PMAY and sought his intervention to stop co-branding of the houses.” This is the second time in a month the BJP drew the attention of the Governor on the issue. The party last met Governor on January 14.