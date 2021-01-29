Conman booked for meter fraud   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fraudster that duped people of `54 lakh promising them lucrative business in supply of electricity meters in seven districts under the Southco jurisdiction has been arrested by Baidyanathpur Police. The accused, Biswanath Biswal, identified himself as the Managing Director of Maa Tara Tarini Services Pvt. Ltd, operating out of Doctors’ Lane in Baidyanathpur area.

Projecting his firm as the franchise of Tata Power, he presented fake authorisation letters and assured people of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Rayagada and Kalahandi of commission on supply of electricity meters which he said was going to be changed at each consumer’s house.

He took a deposit of ` 30,000 from those showing interest in the venture and assured them of becoming a coordinator of each panchayat. The innocent public fell prey to his claims and were swindled off lakhs by Biswal.

Baidyanathpur police registered a case on the basis of a report by Lenka Prasad, General Manager, Commerce, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, Berhampur. The accused was arrested and produced in court on Thursday.