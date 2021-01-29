Dense fog warning for four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha, IMD, has warned of dense fog at some places in the State between January 29 and February 1. It has issued a yellow warning at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Shallow to moderate fog may occur at a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur districts. Similarly, dense fog alert has been sounded in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Khurda districts from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Junior engineer held for corruption

Bhubaneswar: A junior engineer posted at Bhubaneswar block development office was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of `1.76 crore. On receiving allegations of amassing illegal assets by junior engineer Subhendu Kumar Pradhan, Vigilance Bhubaneswar division officers conducted simultaneous searches on Wednesday at his three-storey house in Dumduma, house at his native village, Srichandanpur in Puri district, and office chamber in Capital.