Drunk youths slit minor girl’s throat, arrested  

Tension erupted in Sorala village within Golanthara police limits after two inebriated youths slit the throat of an eight-year-old girl on Thursday.

Published: 29th January 2021 04:07 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension erupted in Sorala village within Golanthara police limits after two inebriated youths slit the throat of an eight-year-old girl on Thursday. The victim, a student of Class III, is now fighting for her life in hospital. The two accused, Rutu Behera and Hemant Behera, have been arrested.

Villagers said the girl was seen playing with her younger brother. After some time, she took her brother to attend nature’s call near a culvert on the outskirts of the village. The two accused, reportedly drunk, were sitting on the culvert and on seeing the girl, they dragged her under the culvert. When she raised an alarm, they slit her throat with a sharp object.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the screams and found the girl lying in a pool of blood. While some villagers took the girl to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), others overpowered the two accused and tied them to a pole before giving them a sound thrashing. Locals alleged that Rutu and Hemant were notorious criminals of the area and often assaulted villagers over petty issues.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the accused duo from the clutches of irate villagers. Later, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati met the girl’s parents and doctors at MKCGMCH. The SP said the reason behind the attack on the girl can be ascertained after medical report. Sources said, the girl has been shifted to SCBMCH, Cuttack after her condition deteriorated further.
 

