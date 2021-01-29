STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kodingamali bauxite mine workers stage stir in Odisha's Koraput over wages

The mine has been subleased to Mythri Infra Ltd by Odisha Mining Corporation and the workers said that Mythri Infra does not pay them wages as per mining sector norms.

Published: 29th January 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

ines workers on dharna in front of the Collectorate

Kodingamali bauxite mines workers on dharna in front of the Collectorate. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Demanding minimum wages as per labour norms, workers of Kodingamali bauxite mine, under the banner of Kodingamali Khani Shramik Sangathan, took to the protest route by staging dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday after talks among various stakeholders remained inconclusive on Wednesday.

The mine has been subleased to Mythri Infra Ltd by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The workers said Mythri Infra does not pay them wages as per mining sector norms.

Nahum Goroda, a local engineering graduate said he has been working at the mine since its inception without appointment letter and with a salary of Rs 11,000 per month. "The company must keep the promises it made to locals before starting work on the mines at the Palli Sabha," he said. 

The firm had committed to hire 70 per cent of locals but workers alleged it has engaged most of its workers, both skilled and unskilled from Andhra Pradesh. "Neither the district administration nor Labour department are bothered about plight of workers at Kodingamali," said Goroda. 

Labour leader Debodhar Bagh said when the workers demanded their legitimate right of getting paid as per minimum wages fixed for mine workers by the Central government, 34 of them were transferred to the company’s uranium mine at Jamshedpur in December last.

"When the workers apprised the Collector Madhusudan Mishra of the matter on January 4, they were not allowed to work at the mining site," he alleged, adding a few of the company's employees tried to disrupt the tripartite meeting.

The district administration convened a tripartite meeting of OMC, Mythri Infra Ltd and mines workers on January 27. Talks continued for four hours but failed as representatives of Mythri Infra reportedly denied to engage workers in mines division rather opting for transport division. 

The mines labourers did not agree with the proposal. Bagh even alleged that a section of non-labourers attempted to foil the meeting at Sub Collector’s office. Sub-Collector Lalit Kuanr and OMC regional manager Hemant Kumar Singh could not be contacted for their comments on the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Mining Corporation Kodingamali bauxite mine Mythri Infra Odisha mine workers Mine workers protest
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp